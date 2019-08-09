Master ancient aqueducts in the gorgeous Aquavias iOS puzzler: $1 (50% off)

Aquavias is a gorgeous puzzle game for iOS with a relaxing musical score. Your goal is to prevent drought in the cities by constructing a massive series of aqueducts to fill reservoirs, the Amphitheater, Hanging Gardens, Temple of Claudius, the baths and much more. The regular $2 game is now just $1 via the App Store, making now the perfect time to give this pretty puzzler a shot. The deceptively simple game has the player tapping various pieces of the aqueduct in order to successfully guide the water through valleys and mountain ranges until it makes it into town. Completely void of in-app purchases, it has a 4+ star rating on iOS while the free, ad-filled version on Google Play carries a 4+ star rating from over 25,000 gamers. More details below.

Aquavias

Aquavias is a puzzle game, in which your task is to prevent drought in the city. Build aqueducts connecting reservoirs with the cities to fill grandiose buildings, such as the Amphitheater, Hanging Gardens, Temple of Claudius, Baths and many others. Creating a viable city is not an easy task — fortunately, you have aqueducts that will help you achieve these goals.

