Snag the ASUS Cerberus Gaming Keyboard + Mouse for $50 at Amazon (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the ASUS Cerberus Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $49.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This keyboard sports dedicated media controls while the mouse has an ambidextrous design that works for either righties and lefties. Its splash-proof form-factor sports drain holes that allow fluids to exit quickly. The mouse has six buttons, providing additional control for gamers. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Already have a mouse? The DBPOWER Gaming Keyboard is only $20 and also sports LED backlighting. A splash-proof design helps ensure that many accidents won’t lead to a damaged keyboard. Going this route means you’ll lose the brand recognition of ASUS, but it certainly makes for a cost-effective alternative. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

ASUS Cerberus Combo features:

Keyboard Dedicated media control buttons and 12 programmable macro f-keys/Mouse Ambidextrous design for righties and lefties

Keyboard Red/Blue switchable LED backlighting/Mouse Dual rubber side grips for enhanced control

Keyboard Full internal SECC metal plate for enhanced durability/Mouse 4-level DPI control with LED indicator adjusts up to 2500 DPI

Keyboard Splash-proof design with drain holes ensure spilled liquids exit quickly/Mouse Six buttons placed intuitively for ease-of-use

Keyboard Rubberized feet prevent accidental slipping/Mouse Optical sensor for accurate tracking

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!