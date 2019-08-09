Backcountry’s Fleece Sale takes extra 20% off The North Face, Columbia, more

Backcountry is offering an additional 20% off select fleece jackets, pullovers and vests. Discount is applied at checkout. Receive free 2-day shipping on orders of $50 or more. Kick up your style for this fall with the men’s The North Face Borod Pullover that’s on sale for $39, which is down from its original rate of $70. It’s available in several color options and is a great transitional piece for cooler weather. This pullover is infused with stretch for comfort and its slim fit is perfect for layering. However, if you’re looking for a similar women’s option the Patagonia Better Sweater Pullover is priced at just $48. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Lightweight Better Sweater Pullover $56 (Orig. $119)
- Columbia Titanium Pass Fleece Jacket $42 (Orig. $75)
- Arc’teryx Dallen Fleece Hoodie $76 (Orig. $149)
- The North Face Borod Pullover $39 (Orig. $70)
- Under Armour Coldgear Jacket $60 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Patagonia Better Sweater Pullover $48 (Orig. $99)
- The North Face Osito 2 Fleece Jacket $59 (Orig. $99)
- Mountain Hardwear Monkey Woman Pullover $72 (Orig. $150)
- The North Face Novelty Pullover $29 (Orig. $60)
- Patagonia Woolyester Fleece Jacket $70 (Orig. $159)
- …and even more deals…
