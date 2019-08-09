Grab two BESTEK Six-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips for $11 (Reg. $18)

BESTEK (99% positive all-time feedback from 72,000+) via Amazon is currently offering two of its Six-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips for $10.99 Prime shipped when code VCXDFQ2G has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $18, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Featuring protection against 200 Joule power surges. And with six outlets, these are great for protecting gear in your nightstand’s charging setup and more. Over 185 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Alternatively, consider picking up a single one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $7. This stream-lined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing in the kitchen, behind a nightstand or anywhere else you could use some extra outlets.

BESTEK Six-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip features:

2 pack of 6-Outlet power strip with 200-Joule surge protection, provides 3-Line basic surge-protection rating for small appliances, phones, and lamps

2.6-foot long UL listed heavy duty extension cord, keyhole mounting tabs for installation in a wide variety of applications

Lighted power switch with an integrated 15-Amp circuit breaker signify your devices are protected from power surge, over-heated, overload, over-charging

Specifications: AC 15A, 125V, 60Hz, 1875W

ETL certification, 18 months Warranty and 7/24 Hours friendly customer service

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!