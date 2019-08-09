Enjoy breakfast any time with Black + Decker’s Morning Meal Station at $20

- Aug. 9th 2019 12:39 pm ET

Walmart offers the Black + Decker 3-in-1 Morning Meal Station for $19.99. To avoid delivery fees, opt for in-store pickup or spend at least $35 for free shipping. Wayfair charges closer to $30 while Black + Decker direct has it at $40. This is the best deal we could find for this small appliance. It combines a grill, sandwich maker, and waffle maker into one compact package thanks to its removable non-stick plates. It’s an easy way to turn your dorm room into a diner. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you only need something to help you with paninis and toasted sandwiches, there’s the Brentwood Panini Press and Sandwich Maker at $15 Prime shipped. It’s large enough to cook up to two sandwiches at a time.

Our Home Goods guide has even more small kitchen appliances for you to browse, from espresso makers to multi-cookers and everything in between.

Black + Decker 3-in-1 Morning Meal Station:

Make all the breakfast classics with the BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Morning Meal Station! The compact design includes interchangeable cooking plates to function as a Waffle Maker, Grill, or Sandwich Maker. All the plates are nonstick and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and include grease run-off channels for fast grease removal. The temperature indicator lets you know when the plates are preheated, and the cool-touch handles make it easy to open and close the appliance during cooking.

