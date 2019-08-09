Dive into the Spider-Verse with up to 67% off select novels at ComiXology

Continuing to show some love towards Marvel, ComiXology is now ending the week by taking up to 67% off a selection of Spider-Gwen digital graphic novels and single issues from $1. One of our favorites in the sale is Spider-Verse at $9.99. Typically selling for $30, that’s good for a 67% discount and matches the best price we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you loved last year’s Into the Spider-Verse animated film, then this 608-page novel is a must-have addition to your collection. It offers the same concept of colliding the worlds of various Spider-Men (and women) as they take on villain Morlun and his deadly family. Head below for additional top picks from the same as well as even more discounts.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited.

Other top Spider-Man picks include:

Fans of The Walking Dead are also in luck, as ComiXology is discounting the newly-released Vol. 32: Rest In Peace to $11.49. Normally $15, this is the first price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. You’ll also find a selection of some other new graphic novel debuts on sale as well.

Spider-Verse synopsis:

When the evil Inheritors begin exterminating spider-characters throughout the multiverse, every single Spider-Man ever is needed to save the day! An interdimensional spider-army gathers to fight Morlun and his deadly family, but none of them is safe as the Prophecy comes to fruition! What will this brutal war for survival mean for Peter Parker and the rest of the spiders? Starring the Superior Spider-Man, the Ultimate Universe’s Miles Morales and Jessica Drew, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Woman, Silk, Kaine, Scarlet Spider, MC2’s Spider-Girl, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 1602, Spider-Ham, Spider-Monkey, Lady Spider, Spider-Punk, Spider-UK, a spider-powered Gwen Stacy…and hundreds more, from the beloved to the obscure!

