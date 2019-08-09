Eddie Bauer’s New Season for Adventures Sale offers up to 50% off vests, more

Eddie Bauer’s New Season for Adventures Sale offers up to 50% off select styles and 30% off the rest of your purchase. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Vest is on sale for $104, which originally was priced at $149. I love vests for cool weather because they can easily be layered and can be dressed up or down. It comes in a variety of color options and with 200 reviews from happy Eddie Bauer customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Best of all, this vest also features a phone storage pocket and is packable for traveling. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Jacket $160 (Orig. $229)
- Microtherm 2.0 Storwndown Vest $104 (Orig. $149)
- Windfoil Elite Jacket $111 (Orig. $159)
- Rainfoil Packable Jacket $70 (Orig. $99)
- Horizon Guide 10-Inch Chino Shorts $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- MicroTherm 2.0 Down Hooded Jacket $174 (Orig. $249)
- Long Down Duffle Coat $209 (Orig. $299)
- Atlas 2.0 Trench Coat $60 (Orig. $149)
- Trail Tight Leggings $63 (Orig. $90)
- CirrusLite Down Vest $60 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
