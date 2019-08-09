Eddie Bauer’s New Season for Adventures Sale offers up to 50% off vests, more

Eddie Bauer’s New Season for Adventures Sale offers up to 50% off select styles and 30% off the rest of your purchase. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Microtherm 2.0 Stormdown Vest is on sale for $104, which originally was priced at $149. I love vests for cool weather because they can easily be layered and can be dressed up or down. It comes in a variety of color options and with 200 reviews from happy Eddie Bauer customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Best of all, this vest also features a phone storage pocket and is packable for traveling. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

