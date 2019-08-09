J.Crew Factory cuts an additional 50% off clearance items from just $12

For a limited time only, J.Crew Factory offers an extra 50% off clearance with code EXTRASALE at checkout. Free shipping for J.Crew Rewards Members. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) Update your shorts for the end of summer with the men’s 9-inch Gramercy Chino Shorts that are on sale for just $14. To compare, these shorts were originally priced at $29. This style comes in over 11 color options and is perfect for everyday occasions. However, if you’re looking for a longer pair the 11-inch Rivington Shorts are also on sale for $14 and originally were priced at $50. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- 9-Inch Gramercy Chino Short $14 (Orig. $29)
- Terry Crewneck Sweatshirt $17 (Orig. $60)
- 9-inch Gramercy Lightweight Shorts $12 (Orig. $47)
- Slim Thompson Blazer in Seersucker $50 (Orig. $168)
- 11-inch Rivington Shorts $14 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Three Strap Scallop Edge Sandal $35 (Orig. $128)
- Chambray Drawstring Dress Pant $17 (Orig. $60)
- Square Neck Poplin Tank Top $17 (Orig. $50)
- 10-inch Highest-Rise Jeans $25 (Orig. $80)
- Border Eyelet Dress $30 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!