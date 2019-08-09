Magazine subs from $4.50/yr: Wired, Men’s/Women’s Health, GQ and many more

DiscountMags has now launched this weekend’s Friend and Family sale with a number of notable deals. In fact, the usual popular titles are slightly below our typical exclusive and weekend pricing including Wired, Bon Appetit, GQ, Women’s Health, Popular Science, Men’s Health, GQ and many more. Starting at just over $4.50, this is one weekend magazine sale you’ll want to take a closer look at. All the details are down below.

Wired, for example, is available for $4.64 per year, which is slightly below our usual $5 per year offer and well below the regular $15+ price tag. This same subscription goes for $10 direct from Wired right now. Anytime the aforementioned titles drop below $5 it is time to start thinking about refreshing that subscription or jumping in for the first time.

You’ll also want to take note of the Men’s and Women’s Health prices here. At just over $4.50 per year, these are some of the best we track on these two. We also still have 4 years of Motor Trend for just $12 outside of the weekend sale.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine:

