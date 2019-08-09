Grab an extra Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller for $36 shipped (Reg. $50+)

Trusted games dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller in Black or White for $35.99 shipped. Regularly $60, they are currently on sale for $50 at Microsoft and available from around $44 on Amazon. While there is a Cotsco deal floating around today at $37, most shoppers are also getting hit with shipping fees and are paying $1 more than they should be on top. These are the current generation wireless gamepads with textured grip, a 3.5mm headphone jack Bluetooth tech and Windows 10 support. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You could also opt for a $25 PowerA wired Xbox gamepad if you’re just looking at a spare for couch co-op and don’t mind the cord. You’ll definitely want to go check out the new Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X unveiled + accessories (pre-orders now live) and then go download DuckTales before Capcom removes it from digital storefronts forever (you only have until tonight at the latest). The rest of today’s best game deals can be found right here.

Xbox Wireless Controller:

Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets

Stay on target with textured grip

Get up to twice the wireless range compared to previous Xbox One Controllers (tested using the Xbox One S Console)

Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!