The mini Baby Boom Bluetooth Speakers are just $15 for today only (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering 50% off the mini Altec Lansing Baby Boom Portable Bluetooth Speakers. Available in several different colorways, you can now grab the highly-rated speaker for just $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. They sell for $30 at Amazon, Macy’s and Target. Features include a 30-foot Bluetooth range, 1-inch neodymium drivers, six hours of playback per charge, IP67 water-resistance, and a built-in mic for taking calls. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Best Buy customers. More details below.

All things considered, this is easily one of the most affordable Bluetooth speakers out there. The normally rock bottom Oontz Solo at $21 Prime shipped might have a better overall feature set, but you can’t beat the price with today’s featured deal. If you’re just looking for the most basic Bluetooth music player to pair up with your phone, the Altec is a great choice. And we also have great deals on outdoor speakers and home studio monitors today as well.

Altec Lansing Baby Boom Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Get the party started anywhere you go with this Altec Lansing Baby Boom portable speaker. It has a range of 30 feet when connected to an electronic device via Bluetooth, and its dual 1-inch neodymium drivers produce superior sound. This water-resistant Altec Lansing Baby Boom portable speaker works for up to 6 hours on a single charge.

