Neogeo’s Mini Pro gaming console includes 40 games for $100 (Reg. $140)

Amazon offers the Neogeo Mini Pro Player Gaming Console for $99.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s $40 off the regular going rate and within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price. Neogeo delivers 40 classic games including ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and many more. This miniature console includes a 3.5-inch LCD display, two pad controllers, a built-in joystick, and a bundled HDMI cable. The built-in instant save function ensures that you can bounce from game to game without losing your progress. Early reviews are positive to this point.
If you’re not ready to shell out $100, consider grabbing one of Basic Fun’s miniature arcades. That includes a sweet mini version of Pac-Mac for around $15 that’s going to look great on any desk or in a game room.
Neogeo Mini Pro features:
- Neogeo mini Pro Player Pack includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on Neogeo platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and much more!
- Contains the mini console with its own built-in 3.5″ LCD screen, joystick and controls, and two PAD controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.
- Arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous Neogeo arcade machines.
- Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and plugs into a USB power supply so you can play anywhere.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!