Neogeo’s Mini Pro gaming console includes 40 games for $100 (Reg. $140)

Amazon offers the Neogeo Mini Pro Player Gaming Console for $99.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s $40 off the regular going rate and within $1 of the Amazon all-time low price. Neogeo delivers 40 classic games including ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and many more. This miniature console includes a 3.5-inch LCD display, two pad controllers, a built-in joystick, and a bundled HDMI cable. The built-in instant save function ensures that you can bounce from game to game without losing your progress. Early reviews are positive to this point.

If you’re not ready to shell out $100, consider grabbing one of Basic Fun’s miniature arcades. That includes a sweet mini version of Pac-Mac for around $15 that’s going to look great on any desk or in a game room.

Neogeo Mini Pro features:

Neogeo mini Pro Player Pack includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on Neogeo platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and much more!

Contains the mini console with its own built-in 3.5″ LCD screen, joystick and controls, and two PAD controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.

Arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous Neogeo arcade machines.

Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and plugs into a USB power supply so you can play anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!