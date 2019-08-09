Less than $3.50 nabs Nerf’s N-Strike Elite Triad Blaster (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite Triad Blaster for $3.33 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: currently backordered one week. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $1. Despite having such a small form-factor, this Nerf blaster is capable of launching darts up to 90 feet. A cocking handle gives this blaster an official feel that preps it to propel a dart no matter which chamber it’s loaded into. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work with a 24-Dart Refill Pack for $4. With this, you’ll be able to reload eight more times. helping you lay down the law at your cubicle or home office. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nerf N-Strike Elite Triad Blaster features:

Micro Triad EX-3 blaster has mega power

Blaster knows which barrel is loaded

Fires darts up to 90 feet

Cocking handle readies your shot

Blaster comes with 3 Elite Darts and instructions

