Nivea’s 5-Piece Gift Set with dopp kit drops to $13 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

- Aug. 9th 2019 4:28 pm ET

$13 Prime
Amazon is offering NIVEA Men’s Dapper Duffel Gift Set 5-Piece Collection for $12.50 Prime shipped, when you clip the 50% off on-page coupon. Regularly $25, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over six months. This duffel gift set includes a post shave balm, shaving gel, face wash, lotion, and body wash. This is a great gift idea and it comes with a nice travel dopp kit. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 370 reviews.

Finally, don’t forget about your lips, and pick up the Nivea Lip Care Stick for just $3. This creamy lip balm helps lips with long-lasting moisture and its creamy formula is great for men or women. Note: This lip balm is backordered until August 14th. 

Nivea Dapper 5-Piece Gift Set features:

  • NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm 
  • NIVEA Men Sensitive Shaving Gel 
  • NIVEA Men Sensitive Non-Drying Face Wash
  • NIVEA Men Sensitive Protective Lotion 
  • NIVEA Men Sensitive Body Wash

