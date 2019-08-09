Rylo captures 5.8K 360-degree video at a new low of $249 (Reg. $300+)

Adorama Camera is offering the Rylo 5.8K 360-degree Action Camera for $249 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $500, is on sale for $300 at Best Buy right now, and this is the lowest we’ve tracked all-time. This action camera captures 360-degree video, which will let you share your adventures in all-new and exciting ways. Plus, you’ll have up to 60 minutes of recording time per charge, which is plenty of time to capture your fun activities. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Learn more about Rylo in our announcement coverage.

Nomad Base Station

Want to save some cash and still capture your weekends? The AKASO 4K Wi-Fi Action Camera is a great option, especially at just $60 shipped on Amazon. The main downside here is it’s 4K instead of 5.8K, and you’re only getting a 170-degree field of view instead of a 360-degree experience.

Rylo Action Camera features:

360 Video: Capture everything around you in 5.8K 360 video. Create a regular HD video by selecting a traditionally-framed view within the 360 footage, or share a fully immersive video in 5.8K 360.

Breakthrough Stabilization: With breakthrough stabilization and horizon leveling automatically built in, Rylo makes your videos look like they were shot on a professional stabilization rig.

FrontBack: Put yourself in the action with a picture-in-picture that shows your facial expression as you capture a moment.

Points: Control the camera’s perspective, after-the-fact, by tapping on specific points of interest in your video. Rylo magically produces a fluidly smooth video that connects each of your points.

Time-lapse: Create moving time-lapse videos by speeding up Rylo’ s stabilized video. Control how fast you want your video to play (up to 16x normal speed) and make professional-looking time-lapse.

