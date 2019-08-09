Sun Joe’s 10-inch 8A electric pole saw converts to a chainsaw: $52 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 10-inch 8.0-Amp Electric Convertible Pole + Chain Saw (SWJ807E) for $51.99 shipped. This is down from its $110 list price, $82 sale price at Home Depot (where it’s out of stock), and is a match for its all-time low on Amazon. If you have trees around your property, this is a must for fall cleanup. You’ll be able to attach the 8.8-foot telescoping pole to reach the tops of your trees, while you can use the 10-inch chainsaw unattached for chopping them down. Rated 4.7/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Though this chainsaw is electric and requires no gas or conventional oil, you’ll still need some bar and chain oil to keep your cutting blade lubricated. This 1-quart bottle is just $7 Prime shipped at Amazon, giving you plenty of lubrication to cut down any tree in sight.

Sun Joe Electric Pole Saw features:

2 tools in 1: pole chainsaw or chainsaw

Ideal for cutting overhanging limbs and thin logs

Telescoping pole extends to 8.8 ft.

Powerful 8-amp motor cuts branches up to 9.5 inches thick

10-inch Sun Joe cutting bar and chain with automatic lubrication.Cutting Diameter:7 inch

CSA approved; Full 2-year warranty

