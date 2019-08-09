Purify your home with Swiffer’s Air Cleaning System at $37 (Reg. $55+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System (Generation 2.0) for $36.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $90 or so, you can find it on Amazon right now from $55 with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find, as well as the best we’ve tracked. One of the nicer looking products of its kind, it is designed to continuously vacuum the air to keep surfaces clean and to remove toxins/dander from your space. This model features a “whisper quiet” operation and a 3-year warranty from Swiffer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

This is already one of the most affordable air purifiers out there. And today’s deal leaves you more than enough to score some extra Swiffer air filters at $13 Prime shipped on Amazon. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted household products and kitchenware.

Swiffer Continuous Air Cleaning System:

Designed to help keep room surfaces clean 2x longer. Swiffer Continuous Clean Air Cleaner vacuums dirt, dust and dander from the air so room surfaces stay cleaner. Using Swiffer triple layer filters, dust and dirt are trapped and locked away before settling on your furniture and floors, so you can go longer between cleanings.

