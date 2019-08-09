Switch eShop sale from $1: SteamWorld Quest, Brothers, Wonder Boy, Sonic, more

We are going to finish the week off with a fresh batch of Nintendo Switch digital price drops. This is the place to find all of those interesting indie games and classic ports to play in between the big time releases without leaving your couch or paying full price. Down below you’ll find some of our top picks starting from just $1 as well as a couple hang overs from the NIS sale that are still live from last week.

This Week’s Best eShop Deals:

While you’ll also find Mario Tennis Aces on sale via the eShop for $41.99, Switch Online members can also play the game for FREE right now. And here are the latest NES titles to launch for Switch Online. Beyond that, you’ll want to hit up this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and then go grab PowerA’s Wireless GameCube Switch Controller for $37 (26% off).

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

SteamWorld Quest is the roleplaying card game you’ve been waiting for! Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards. Take on whatever threat comes your way by crafting your own deck choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards!

