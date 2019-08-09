Target’s August Beauty Box has 7 items including Dove shampoo at $7 shipped

- Aug. 9th 2019 3:50 pm ET

0

Target launched its August Beauty Box with seven rejuvenating items for just $7. Plus, each box receives free delivery. In the box you will find Oral-B, Herbal Essences, Dove, Aussie and more. This box is perfect for your late summer or fall travel plans or if you just want to try out new products. It even has a whitening toothpaste to get your teeth ready for fall events. Head below to find even more details.

Finally, be sure to check out Target’s July Beauty Box that’s also priced at $7. This box features top brands like Simple, Nexus, Head & Shoulders and more.

Target’s August Beauty Box features:

  • MyBite Vitamins Beauty Inside & Out -Dark Chocolatey Peanut
  • Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment
  • hello activated charcoal + hemp fluoride free whitening toothpaste
  • Oral-B Interdental Picks
  • Herbal Essences Birch Bark Extract Sulfate-Free Shampoo/Conditioner
  • Dove Men + Care Fresh and Clean 2 in 1

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.

About the Author