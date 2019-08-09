Target’s August Beauty Box has 7 items including Dove shampoo at $7 shipped

Target launched its August Beauty Box with seven rejuvenating items for just $7. Plus, each box receives free delivery. In the box you will find Oral-B, Herbal Essences, Dove, Aussie and more. This box is perfect for your late summer or fall travel plans or if you just want to try out new products. It even has a whitening toothpaste to get your teeth ready for fall events. Head below to find even more details.

Finally, be sure to check out Target’s July Beauty Box that’s also priced at $7. This box features top brands like Simple, Nexus, Head & Shoulders and more.

Target’s August Beauty Box features:

MyBite Vitamins Beauty Inside & Out -Dark Chocolatey Peanut

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Moist Deep Conditioning Treatment

hello activated charcoal + hemp fluoride free whitening toothpaste

Oral-B Interdental Picks

Herbal Essences Birch Bark Extract Sulfate-Free Shampoo/Conditioner

Dove Men + Care Fresh and Clean 2 in 1

