Vanguard’s Camera Bag is iPad Pro-ready at $25 (Reg. up to $70), more from $24

Today only, B&H is offering the Vanguard VEO 37 Shoulder Bag for $24.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. With enough room for an 11-inch iPad Pro and DSLR, this camera bag is a great option for on-the-go photographers. There’s interior space for a tripod too, keeping it completely hidden unlike many other alternatives. A side pocket keeps a water bottle in place, leaving hydration always within reach. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We also spotted the Dell 15-inch Gaming Backpack (50KD6) for $23.60 at Walmart. Shipping is included when checking out with $35 in your cart. That’s 50% off what Dell is charging and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. It can comfortably fit 15-inch MacBooks and is actually capable of holding some 17-inch laptops. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Would you prefer a messenger bag? If so, the Sweetbriar Classic Messenger Bag is $23 and is ready for laptops up to 15.6 inches in size. A simple design that weighs just 1.2 pounds makes it a great solution for toting all sorts of gear with you.

Vanguard VEO 37 Shoulder Bag features:

Incognito – even with a tripod no one need know this is a camera bag

Quick action – top access

Comfortable carrying – adjustable, padded shoulder strap

Well organized – dedicated pockets for all essentials

Business oriented – holds an 11″ laptop

Stay hydrated – water bottle side pocket

Keey dry – total coverage rain cover

