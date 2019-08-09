VUDU’s $5 weekend sale features Napoleon Dynamite, Stargate, Annie, more

VUDU’s $5 weekend sale is back with a slew of great deals. Our favorite from this sale is Napoleon Dynamite, which goes for $15 at Google Play or Amazon. This movie is a cult classic comedy for the ages. You’ll follow Napoleon as he helps is best friend Pedro run for class president, plus much more through family drama and the like in this hilarious movie. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

From the rural town of Preston, Idaho, comes Napoleon Dynamite (Jon Heder). With a red ‘fro, his moon boots, and illegal government ninja moves, he is a new kind of hero. His family consists of fragile brother Kip (Aaron Ruell), who’s seeking his soul-mate in online chat rooms; Uncle Rico (Jon Gries), who is stuck in his “glory” days of high school football; and Grandma (Sandy Martin), who enjoys going out to the dunes on her quad-runner. Napoleon spends his days drawing magical beasts, working on his computer hacking skills to impress the chicks, and begrudgingly feeding his Grandma’s pet llama. When his friend Pedro (Efren Ramirez) decides to run for class president, it is Napoleon to the rescue to help him triumph over adversity.