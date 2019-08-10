This refurb. unlocked iPhone 6 is perfect for kids: $121.50 (Orig. $649)

Amazon is offering the Gold iPhone 6 16GB Unlocked Smartphone in Amazon Renewed condition for $121.41 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 1-2 weeks. Originally $649, this iPhone goes for $150 at Best Buy these days and this is among the best pricing we’ve seen. For comparison, in short, one-day-only sales we’ve seen it drop to around $110 in the past. If you just need a backup device, or maybe a way for the kids to play games on-the-go, this is a great option. You’ll find an 8MP camera, 16GB of built-in storage, both LTE and Wi-Fi capabilities, and a 4.7-inch display here. Learn more in our hands-on review. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to grab this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for just $6 Prime shipped. You’ll not only be able to keep your iPhone’s display scratch-free, but should your protector shatter, you’ll have two backups already.

iPhone 6 features:

4.7-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 750 x 1334 pixels with Ion-strengthened glass, Oleophobic Coating

iOS, Apple A8 Chipset, Dual-Core 1.4 GHz Processor, PowerVR GX6450 (Quad-Core Graphics)

8MP Camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm (Standard), PDAF (Phase-Detection Autofocus) & 1.2MP Front Camera with f/2.2 aperture, 31mm (Standard)

Internal Memory: 16GB, 1GB RAM

WLAN – Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot; BT – v4.0, A2DP, LE; GPS – Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS; NFC: Yes (Apple Pay Only)

