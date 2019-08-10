The AmazonBasics Classic Office Chair repels stains: $75.50 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering its Classic Office Desk Computer Chair in Light Beige for $75.56 shipped. That’s up to $35 off what the other two colorways are fetching and and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $12. This chair is comprised of microfiber material that ‘repels dust, dirt, and stains’. Padding throughout the headrest, back, and seat aim to deliver comfort during long workdays. A five-point base with caster wheels provide a sturdy construction that is ready to move in any direction. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Would you prefer a black chair? The AmazonBasics Mid-Back is $65 and sports a more common look. A contoured mesh back makes it breathable and an adjustable height allows you tweak it until it’s just right.

AmazonBasics Classic Office Chair features:

Adjustable executive office chair with ergonomic support

Ultra-soft 100% microfiber upholstery provides comfort and repels dust, dirt, and stains

Sturdy construction with heavy-duty five-point base

Rolling caster wheels and 360 degree swivel capability provide easy maneuverability

Easily adjust height for the ideal writing or typing position

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!