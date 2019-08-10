Own a split-level home? Get 2 ecobee4 HomeKit thermostats for $299 ($50+ off)

Home Depot is offering two ecobee4 HomeKit-enabled Smart Learning Thermostats for $299 shipped. This is $199 off the retail price and $50 off what it would cost to buy them separately at current sale pricing from Best Buy. I’ve got an ecobee3 in my apartment and absolutely love it. With the room sensors, your thermostat will know where you are in your home, tailoring your heating and cooling experience to make you the most comfortable. This 2-pack of thermostats is great for those with dual heating/cooling systems in a split level home, giving you full HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control over your comfort. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

The iDevices Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is $77 shipped each (or $154 for two) at Amazon and would be a great alternative. It’s HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant compatible like the above ecobee4, but you’ll be missing out on quite a bit. You can’t talk to Alexa through your thermostat like you can on the ecobee4, you won’t be able to use room sensors, and the learning technology is nowhere near as robust as what you’d get with the above model. But, for those on a budget, this gives you Siri control and more.

ecobee4 features:

SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees).

ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. One Room Sensor included, 2-pack sold separately

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough.

