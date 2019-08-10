Seagate’s Ultra Slim 2TB Portable HDD hits new Amazon low of $59 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD for $58.99 shipped. That’s $21 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you work or simply dabble on a PC or Mac, backing up is super important. Thankfully both operating systems have easy backup solutions for those that have an portable drive. With Seagate’s offering, you’ll have an easy way to ensure your data is safe while also enjoying a slim, nice-looking design. Owners will also gain two months of access to the Adobe CC Photography Plan, yielding both Photoshop and Lightroom. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Easily add USB-C connectivity to your new portable drive with this $8 Amazon-made cable. It’s 3-feet long, providing enough slack for most users. Over 70% of its 500+ Amazon reviewers have rated it 4+ stars.

Seagate Ultra Slim Portable HDD features:

An external hard drive for Mac and Windows, Backup Plus Ultra Slim offers 2TB of space for photos, music, and more

Enjoy fast plug-and-play connectivity with the included USB 3.0 cable

Back up files with a single click or schedule automatic backups—it works with both Mac and Windows. Reformatting may be required for use with Time Machine.

