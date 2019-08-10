This raft makes sure weekends at the lake are never boring: $214 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the SportStuff Super Mable Inflatable Raft for $213.99 shipped. This is down from its $300 going rate and is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019. If you have some days at the lake planned for the end of summer, you’ll need this inflatable raft. It holds up to three riders and everyone will want a ride. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re like me, then a day at the lake is more like a day at the pool. Grab the Aqua Monterey 4-in-1 Multi-Purpose Inflatable Float at just $15 Prime shipped. It works as a saddle, lounge chair, hammock, or drifter. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Just don’t expect to be towed behind a boat at high speeds on this float…don’t say we didn’t warn you.

SportStuff Super Mable Inflatable Raft features:

Patented Speed Safety Valve for Fast Inflation and Deflation

Front and Back Tow Points for different riding experiences

Heavy Duty Full Nylon Cover with Zipper and EVA Foam Pads for a Comfortable Ride

Unique Backrest/Front Riser Construction. Max Capacity 3 Riders

Multiple Grab Handles with Knuckle Guards

