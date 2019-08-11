This $6 Apple Watch dock supports nightstand mode, more at 45% off

Orzly Store via Amazon offers its Compact Apple Watch Stand for $5.99 Prime shipped in black. That’s over 40% off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve tracked. With a simplified design and support for Nightstand Mode, this dock is an easy purchase for any Apple Watch fan. It’s made of silicone, so you won’t have to worry about any scratches when moving your wearable from wrist to dock. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,000 reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a new Apple Watch band. We have a number of top picks for any style in our roundup, making it a great way to make the most of today’s price drop.

Orzly Apple Watch Stand features:

Designed to make charging and displaying your Apple Watch as convenient as possible by acting as a nightstand or desk dock stand that keeps your Apple Watch Charger securely in place and keeps your cable tidy (Charger and Cable not supplied)

Made from a durable TPU material, with a Non-Slip Base, it is sturdy but also lightweight and compact – making it ideal to carry with you on trips or to use in the home or office to keep your watch on display while charging

Available in a variety of colours to match the Apple Watch Sport bands and a warranty on any manufacturer defects

