Arlo Pro HomeKit 3-Camera System hits $249, more in Home Depot’s one-day sale

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 30% off a selection of home security cameras and systems. One standout for us is on the Arlo Pro Three-Camera Home Security System for $249 shipped. Typically selling for $360 or so at Amazon these days, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $31 under the all-time low there and the best we’ve seen to date. Headlined by an eye-catching seven days of free cloud DVR, this Arlo Pro system is joined by three 720p waterproof, wireless cameras. Other standout inclusions that make the cut are two-way audio, motion and sound alerts, and more. Best of all, Arlo just added HomeKit support into the mix for the Arlo Pro cameras, allowing them to join the rest of your Siri-controlled setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 14,100 shoppers.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR and more. At $130, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

Other notable deals in Home Depot’s sale:

Arlo Pro 3-Camera System feature:

100% Wire-Free – Free of power cords

Weatherproof – Place indoors or out

HD Video – Enjoy sharp, detailed video

Rechargeable – Long lasting batteries

Quick Charging – Get fast battery charging

2-way Audio – Listen in or talk back

Smart Siren – 100+ decibel siren

Wide-Angle – 130-degree angle lens

