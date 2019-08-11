Rock out with the Bose SoundLink Micro Speaker at a 2019 low of $79 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker in all three colorways for $79 shipped. You’ll also find them on sale at B&H and Walmart for the same price. Normally selling for $99 at retailers at Best Buy, that’s good for a $20 discount and matches the 2019 all-time low. Bose’s SoundLink Micro packs six hours of audio playback, Bluetooth, a microphone and more into a compact, IPX7 waterproof design. It’s a perfect companion for traveling and outdoor get-togethers. Even though summer may be winding down, having a reliable Bluetooth speaker is still a must for fall hangouts and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Save even more and consider the AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at $25 instead. You’ll lose out on the added weather resistance, Bose sound quality and other more premium inclusions. Even so, this is still a notable option for jamming out to tunes through the rest of the summer.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker in bright orange with a dark plum strap. This speaker pairs with devices over Bluetooth 4.2 with helpful voice prompts, enabling you to stream your favorite tunes through its 40mm driver and dual passive radiators. It can also pair with a compatible unit for Party Mode, where all speakers play the same track, or Stereo Mode, where one plays the left channel and the other plays the right channel.

