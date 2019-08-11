AirPrint higlights Brother’s AiO Inkjet Printer for $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Brother MFC-J491DW All-in-One AirPrint Inkjet Printer for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s down from the usual $80 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. With back to school time upon us, this is a great chance to pick up a top-rated inkjet printer at a steep discount. Notable features include scan, print, and copy functionality with full color printing capabilities. It also supports AirPrint, so you’ll be able to send documents straight from your iOS or Mac device. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Drop the all-in-one capabilities for Canon’s AirPrint inkjet at $10 less. You’ll miss out on the copying, scanning, and other functions but this is still a capable machine with all of the wireless features needed for printing wherever you are.

Brother All-in-One Inkjet Printer features:

Easy-to-connect, compact, economical and loaded with features and functionality that make it perfect for your home, home office or dorm room. The Brother MFC-J491DW wireless color inkjet all-in-one printer delivers high-quality, reliable printing, copying, scanning and faxing in a desk-friendly footprint to fit just about anywhere.

