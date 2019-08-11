Score up to 35% off Oakley sunglasses in today’s Amazon Gold Box from $54

- Aug. 11th 2019 9:13 am ET

From $54
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of Oakley sunglasses with deals starting at $54 shipped. One standout from all of the discounts are the Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses in Matte Black at $59. Typically fetching $126, today’s offer will save you $67 and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Sporting a Grilamid polycarbonate frames that’s accented with metal rivets, these sunglasses have a coating that protects against 100% of the UV spectrum. The Holbrooks are said to be inspired by the spirit of exploration and adventure and rock a timeless design. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 335 customers. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work from today’s sale and grab Oakley’s Flag Lens Cleaning Kit for just under $11 at Amazon. This will keep your new shades looking their best, and is a great buy alongside any of today’s discounted styles. 

And be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here to find additional sunglasses.

Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses features:

Oakley Holbrook sunglasses is a timeless, classic design fused with modern Oakley technology. Inspired by the screen heroes from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, the Oakley Holbrook design epitomizes the spirit of exploration and adventure. The iconic American frame design is accented by metal rivets and Oakley icons, perfect for those who seek equal parts performance and style. Each pair of Holbrook sunglasses sport Oakley’s famous Plutonite lenses that block 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400mm as well as a three-point fit system designed for comfort and everyday wear.

Oakley

