Amazon 1-day Crayola sale from $4: Markers, paint, paper, more (up to 40% off)

- Aug. 12th 2019 8:31 am ET

40% off from $4
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Back to School essentials from Crayola. Prices start from just under $4 and you’ll receive free shipping in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. From pencil crayons and washable gel pens, to finger paints, construction paper and permanent markers, this is a great time to stock up on Crayola products. We are also seeing a number of all-time lows and fantastic prices in today’s sale. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of back to school-worthy deals, we have Brother’s AiO Inkjet Printer for $50 (Reg. $80), J.Crew’s event offers 35% off select styles from just $26 and the latest Victoria Beckham x Reebok collab is filled with super chic gear for the new school year.

Crayola Bulk Construction Paper:

  • BULK CONSTRUCTION PAPER: 480 ct. Crayola Construction Paper, 48 x 10 colors.
  • SCHOOL SUPPLIES: Ideal for school projects, arts and crafts in classrooms and craft rooms.
  • CRAYOLA COLORS: Pink, red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, brown, black, and white.
  • STANDARD SIZE: Each Construction Paper sheet is 12′ X 9″.

