For under $1.50 each, MacBook + iPad owners need two USB 3.0-USB-C adapters

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its USB 3.0 to USB-C Adapters for just $2.86 Prime shipped when you use the code UHSEH5F7 at checkout. This is 55% off its normal going rate and makes each adapter under $1.50 each. If you have Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad, then you know how frustrating it can be to use a legacy device with your new computer or tablet. This multi-pack of USB 3.0 to USB-C adapters is low-cost enough to just leave on wireless receivers for mice or keyboards, printer cables, or even older charging cables. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Aukey USB 3.0 to USB-C Adapter features:

SuperSpeed Connection: Connects USB-A devices (flash drives, keyboards, mice, hubs) to USB-C devices (new smartphones, tablets, laptops). USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) enables up to 5Gbps SuperSpeed data transfer

USB OTG Support: Transfer videos, photos, music, and other files between your compatible USB-C handheld device and a USB-A peripheral without needing a PC or laptop

Wide Compatibility: Reversible USB-C connector that plugs in either way up. Compatible with Macbook Pro, Chromebook Pixel, ASUS Chromebook, Nexus 6P/5X, and other USB-C devices

Minimalist Design: A tiny, lightweight, easy-to-use adapter. Convenient to take with you wherever you go

