ASUS ROG Strix Flare Gaming Keyboard touts RGB lighting: $114 (33% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Aura Sync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $113.99 shipped. Typically fetching $170, such as at retailers like B&H, that’s good for a 33% discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Rocking Cherry MX mechanical key switches, this gaming keyboard also sports integrated media controls, a detachable wrist rest, and USB passthrough for connecting a mouse or other accessories. Plus, to make sure it’s a perfect fit for your gaming setup, ASUS includes its Aura Sync RGB lighting feature. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

We also spotted the SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface XL RGB Prism Cloth Mouse Pad for $49.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally $60, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is only the third time we’ve seen it at this price. Most notably here, you’ll find dynamic two-zone RGB illumination and effects, including in-game lighting and Discord notifications. Over 9,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the SteelSeries branding? Amazon’s in-house extended gaming mousepad is a notable alternative that will only run you $16.50. Of course, you’ll be ditching the RGB lighting as well, since this is 66% less than the higher-end option.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Keyboard features:

Flare up your game with ROG Strix Flare – a mechanical gaming keyboard that’s got everything you want and more. Feel the satisfaction of every keystroke with world-renowned Cherry MX switches. Enjoy instant access to dedicated media keys on the upper left while gaming. And experience an unparalleled level of personalization with a customizable badge illuminated by Aura Sync RGB lighting. Boast your gaming flair as you dominate the battlefield.

