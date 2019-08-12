Still not have a dash cam? Aukey has you covered with options from $30

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its DR02 1080p Dash Camera for $49.69 shipped when you use the code VQ2A8HNE at checkout. This is a near-30% discount from its going rate and is a match for our last mention. The Aukey DR02 dash camera is one of my personal favorites, as it offers a low-profile design that doesn’t obstruct your view of the road. Plus, it sports 1080p recording, giving great detail to capture license plates and more. Also, the ultra-wide angle lens is built to capture everything in front of you. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for other dash camera options from $30 shipped.

Not quite sure what you’re looking for in a dash camera? We’ve got a handy roundup that helps you make the best choice possible when buying a dash camera. Whether you want a single lens, something that records the front and back of your vehicle, or an option that keeps tabs on what happens inside of your car, our roundup has it all.

Other Aukey dash cameras on sale:

No matter what dash camera you pick up, you’ll want to grab this 32GB microSD card for just $7.50 Prime shipped. It comes with a handy microSD to SD converter, allowing you to easily plug it into your computer when it comes time to review footage.

Also, don’t forget to swing by our Anker sale from earlier with a slew of smartphone accessories including a 1080p dash cam, Alexa-enabled car charger, Bluetooth speakers or earbuds, and more.

Aukey DR02 1080p Dash Camera features:

Low-profile ‘stealth’ dash cam sits unnoticed behind your rear view mirror, ready to back you up in the event of any incident on the road.

Emergency Recording Mode, activated by built-in gravity sensor, automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects them against being overwritten.

Easily and securely mount to your windshield in seconds with the included double-sided 3M pads.

Powered by your standard car 12/24V socket via the included dual-port USB car charger (with spare port to charge your phone) and internal supercapacitor.

