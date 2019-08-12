This backup camera kit puts a display in the rearview mirror: $91.50 ($50 off)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 Backup Camera Kit for $91.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code LBD59KGR at checkout. That’s about $50 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Having used a camera instead of mirrors for several years now, I can easily say that it has made backing up a much more relaxed experience. Whenever I have to backup a car without a camera, it makes me feel like an animal. This aftermarket camera kit sports night vision, waterproofing, and a replacement rearview mirror with a built-in display. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use less than half of today’s savings to add Alexa to the car with Anker Roav Viva at $21. Having bought one of these several months back, I can vouch that it has helped me to drive safer since I can communicate with Alexa in the car that I do at home.

AUTO-VOX T2 Backup Camera Kit features:

Super Night Vision: T2 works perfectly even in low-light situations. With 6 LED lights embedded in rear view camera, it can automatically light up in nighttime to display pristine footage.

Original Equipment Look: The T2 can completely replace your existing rear view mirror, maintaining design integrity of the car. There is thus no visual distraction on the dashboard.

IP68 Waterproof Backup camera: Due to the fully sealed glue filling craft and sturdy construction, the backup camera will never be foggy after the rain or car wash.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!