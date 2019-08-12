Bose price cuts its multi-room SoundTouch Speaker series, priced from $159

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $159 shipped. Matched at Walmart and B&H. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. I set up multi-room audio in my home about a year ago and absolutely love having music available in every room. The Bose SoundTouch series sports Alexa, allowing you to quickly start and control playback using just voice. The Bose Alexa skill lets users control their SoundTouch speakers from Echo devices, allowing you to expand your reach at an inexpensive rate. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Bose speakers on sale.

More Bose speakers on sale:

If you’d prefer to dive into Amazon’s speaker ecosystem, consider the Echo Plus for $150. This speaker actually includes a smart light bulb, helping you to get started with or to further expand your smart home. I recently bought one of these for its Zigbee hub functionality and was very impressed with its audio quality. Swing by my review to learn more.

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker features:

The smallest one-piece wireless speaker from Bose features delivers room-filling sound;Instant Listening

Works with your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices to play music services like Amazon Music, Spotify, Internet radio stations and your stored music library

Get to your music the easiest way possible—using the powerful app, the intuitive remote or six presets

Part of a full family of multi-room wireless speakers designed to grow with you

