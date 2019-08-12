For $99, Canon’s AirPrint-enabled AiO laser printer is a must for college

Walmart is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint-enabled Wireless Monochrome All-in-One Laser Printer (MF232w) for $99 shipped. This is down from its $190 going rate at Best Buy and is a match for our last mention. If you’re looking for a way to print at a lower cost-per-page, laser is the way to go. Plus, this printer sports both AirPrint and Google Cloud Print, allowing you to make digital documents physical with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of lowering your cost-per-page, don’t worry yourself with buying official Canon refills. This third-party refill kit is highly-rated at Amazon and gives a yield of 4,800 pages for just $20.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With laser printers, I always shop Amazon for the best prices when it comes time to buy new toner. The print quality is nearly the same, and you save quite a bit over the official alternatives.

Canon AirPrint Laser Printer features:

Canon imageCLASS MF232w All-in-One Printer: Keep up with the demands of your small office or home business with this Canon imageCLASS laser printer. The multifunction unit features mobile capabilities, letting you connect up to five separate devices without the need for a router. Scan documents on this Canon imageCLASS laser printer and send them directly to email with the touch of a button.

