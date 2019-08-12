Cuisinart’s Perfectemp Coffee Maker hits the Amazon low: $70 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker (DCC-3200BKS) for $69.74 shipped. Regularly $100 at Best Buy and Walmart, this model currently sells for $73 at Home Depot and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. As the name suggests, this maker features “state-of-the-art technology” to ensure your coffee is hot and brewed at the right temperature. It has multiple brew strength selections, self-cleaning, auto shut-off, a gold-tone permanent filter and that dark stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, if it’s just your most basic coffee maker you’re after, consider something like the 5-cup AmazonBasics model for $19.99 or this Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $35. You certainly won’t get all the bells and whistles of the featured deal (including carafe temperature adjustments), but both options have solid ratings and are more than capable of delivering your morning caffeine hit. And go score yourself some Starbucks French Roast while it’s on sale at Amazon.

Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker:

State-of-the-art technology to ensure hotter Coffee without sacrificing flavor or quality

Brew strength control allows you to select regular or bold Coffee flavor

Fully automatic with 24-hour Programmability, self-clean, 1-4 cup setting and auto shutoff (0-4 hours)

Adjustable keep Warm temperature control

Gold tone, commercial style Permanent filter

Shipping package material may vary

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!