The Elite Cuisine Electric 7-Egg Cooker is now $14.50 Prime shipped (25% off)

- Aug. 12th 2019 5:10 pm ET

Woot is now offering the Elite Cuisine Electric Egg Cooker (EGC-207) for $14.64. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly between $20 and $24 or so on Amazon, today’s deal is at least 25% off and is the best we can find. It also within a few cents of the Amazon all-time low. This stainless steel maker comes with everything you need to cook the perfect egg. It can handle 7 at once (hard, medium or soft) and features a built-in piercing pin to ensure you get “nice yellow yolks every time”. While there is no warranty with this deal, it does come under the Woot 30-day return policy. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

While at just a few bucks less, the entire egg maker above might be a better value for some, you could save a bit with a microwave option. This Coxeer egg tray goes for $12 Prime shipped and pops right in the microwave to cook your soft or hard-boiled eggs. This option is also much easier to store and won’t take up any counter space. It is rated 4+ stars on Amazon. Browse through our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Elite Cuisine Electric Egg Cooker:

The Automatic Stainless Easy Egg Cooker allows you to cook up to 7 eggs at one time. An included measuring cup allows you to calibrate the water level to consistently prepare the eggs to your desired style; soft, medium, or hard boiled. In addition to steaming, this egg cooker allows you to gently poach two eggs with the included poaching tray. A convenient automatic shut-off indicator light lets the user know exactly when the cooking cycle is complete. The built-in timer adjusts automatically from soft to hard and cooks eggs exactly to your liking!

