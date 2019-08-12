Get Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for $10 (Orig. $60)

If you like your gaming to be action-packed and stylish with a sense of humor, only one franchise deserves your attention. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection contains two of the greatest games of all time, along with loads of downloadable content. You can get it now for just $9.99 on Steam (Orig. $59.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

It would be fair to say that Borderlands 2 is a hall-of-famer. This critically-acclaimed title has won over 55 Game of the Year awards. You play as four different characters in an epic quest for revenge and redemption.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel fills the gap between the original game and the sequel. The game focuses on Jack, who is tasked with retaking the Helios space station from a mysterious military group. With this bundle, you also get hundreds of hours of bonus content.

The FPS-RPG gameplay in both games offers a nice combination of storytelling and adrenaline-fueled action, and there’s a great multiplayer mode. Whether you’re new to the franchise or a fan of the original game, this bundle should keep you busy for months.

Order now for $9.99 to get the Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, worth $59.99.

