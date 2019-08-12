Save 40% on this 1200A portable jump starter + USB-C battery, now $50 shipped

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A Car Jump Starter/Portable Battery for $49.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 5MG3X68G at checkout. This is down nearly 40% from its going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever suffered from a dead car battery and needed someone to jump your vehicle off, then you know how embarrassing that is. This portable battery not only has the power to jump start your car but also recharge your iPhone or iPad through USB or even USB-C. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the jump starting capability and save some cash. The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger is just $18 Prime shipped and easily slips into your pocket or purse. The built-in USB port lets you plug in just about any device for a quick top-off as you’re out-and-about.

GOOLOO 1200A Car Jump Starter features:

Enough power to jump start most vehicles (Up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L Diesel Engine) on the road

The newly added Type-C IN/OUT port (5V/3A) and dual USB quick charge 3.0 output ports can full charge your cell phone, GPS, camera, tablet or other electronic devices

The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology

The LED light has three modes: Flash light, Strobe light and SOS light. It can help you In any situation especially for adventure, outdoor, indoor, emergency, travel, etc.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!