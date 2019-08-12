Save 40% on this Alexa/Assistant RGB LED outdoor string light kit, now $30

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering 24-feet of its Wi-Fi-enabled Outdoor RGB LED String Lights for $29.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code IQR9OLO9 at checkout. This is a 40% discount from its going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This RGB LED string light kit features compatibility with both Alexa and Assistant built-in. You’ll be able to use your favorite smart assistant to change the color, brightness, or power state of your outdoor lights. Plus, they’re completely waterproof, making it the perfect backyard upgrade. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Ditch smartphone control and the bulb design to save some cash. This 16.4-foot RGB LED strip is remote controlled and $21.50 Prime shipped. It’s still waterproof, so you can use it to illuminate outdoor areas, but you won’t be able to tell Alexa or Assistant to change the color.

Looking for HomeKit-controlled lighting? Grab LIFX’s 9.8-foot multicolor lightstrip kit for $80, which is a 20% savings on its original price. This is quite a bit shorter than either of the above options, but sporting HomeKit-compatibility, that’s something neither of the above models offer.

Govee Outdoor RGB LED String Light features:

It supports voice and App control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Remotely control within 98ft, such as color changing, modes selection, brightness adjusting, etc. (Remote controller is included)

Voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Home (No need hub) , e.g. “Alexa, turn on the light”. Release your hands, enjoy smart life.

Connectable design enables multiple led outdoor string lights (up to 4) to work simultaneously. Able to decorate more places. Besides, waterproof design and strong lampshade withstand various hard situation.

DIY colors and brightness for every bulb, what inspires you to create favorite atmosphere indoor and outdoor, such as backyard, cafe, party, etc.

