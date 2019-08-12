Score a 35% discount on Kano’s Computer Touch Coding Kit at a new low of $113

Amazon offers the Kano Computer Touch Kit for $112.99 shipped. Find it over at Best Buy for the same price. While it retailed for $280, we’ve more recently seen it going for $175. Today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $28 and is a new all-time low. This version of Kano’s coding kit mixes things up by walking you through assembling a touchscreen computer. It’s centered around a Raspberry Pi 3, which is paired with a ten-inch screen. With it, you’ll be able to enjoy plenty of coding lessons, games and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars, and for an in-depth look you can check out our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to hone your programming skills, Kano’s Harry Potter Coding Kit is a great option at $70. It offers over 70 guided coding walkthroughs and lets you assemble a programmable gesture-responsive wand. We found it to be a magical way to learn to code in our hands-on review.

We also just featured Kano’s Coding Kit in our roundup of five favorite coding kits for the summer alongside options from Sphero and more.

Kano Computer Touch Kit features:

Build a kid-friendly touch screen computer with this Kano computer kit. Over 100 challenges teach you how to construct and program your computer, and creative modes let you make music and art. This Kano computer kit also provides access to Kano World, so you can share and remix with other young creators.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!