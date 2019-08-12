Levi’s Warehouse Event offers steep discounts at up to 75% off jeans, more

Levi’s Warehouse Event is back with up to 75% off select styles of jeans, jackets and accessories for the whole family. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. Note: all sales are final and you must enter your email address to enter the event. A standout for men is the 512 Slim Taper Jeans that are currently marked down to just $17. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. You can find this style in a really dark wash that’s modern and its straight leg hem can be easily rolled for a stylish look. Finally, it also includes stretch, to promote all-day comfort. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s Warehouse Event.

For women, the 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans are a great option for back to school. Its high waist and light wash were designed to lengthen and slim your legs. Best of all, the jeans are currently marked down to just $17 and were originally priced at $70.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

