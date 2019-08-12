Your Mac needs LG’s 32-inch 4K HDR10 monitor for $350 (Reg. $500), more

Amazon is offering the LG 32-inch 4K HDR10 Monitor for $349.99 shipped. This is down from its over $500 going rate marking a new all-time low we’ve tracked historically. This monitor sports 4K resolution and HDR10 capabilities, making it a great option for video or photo editors. You’ll also get a DCI-P3 rating of 95%, telling you that the colors this monitor reproduces are quite accurate. Plus, the back will give you two HDMI and a DisplayPort input, allowing you to enjoy multiple hookup methods. Ratings are thin but positive here and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Don’t need the HDR10 or DCI-P3 rating? Opt for the Acer 25-inch 1440p monitor at $240 shipped. Or, if you just need a spare screen, Acer’s 21.5-inch 1080p monitor is a budget-friendly $90 shipped at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

Want something entirely different? We’ve got some ultra-wide monitors and more on sale for today only. Head on over to our roundup post with a few different options from LG with prices starting at $116.

In the market for the ultra-high-end? LG’s 34-inch 1440p 100Hz G-SYNC Gaming Monitor is down to $779.99 shipped, which generally fetches $1,300 or more. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked here. I absolutely love ultra-wide monitors and use one daily for my work here at 9to5Toys. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

LG 32-inch 4K HDR10 Monitor features:

32″ 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) VA Display

Dci-p3 95% Color gamut with HDR 10

Radeon free Sync technology

Height/ tilt adjustable stand

Multiple input (HDMI x 2, Display Port, headphone out)

