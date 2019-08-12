Take $150 off Apple’s upgraded Mac mini with 256GB of storage

B&H offers the 2018 Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $849 shipped. That’s a $150 savings off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This late 2018 model sports a handful of upgrades from the base listing, including a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor and 256GB worth of SSD storage. Apple’s latest Mac mini delivers serious I/O in an appealing price tag with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 output and Gigabit Ethernet. Check out our review for more.

Make the most of your savings and grab Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub. This is a great way to bring even more I/O to the mix on your new Mac mini, including three additional USB-A ports. If you have one of the latest MacBooks on-hand as well, it can be used to bring more I/O to your setup all day.

Apple Mac mini features:

Apple has re-engineered the Mac mini (Late 2018) to drive tasks ranging from home automation to giant render farms, Xcode servers, industrial-grade tasks, live concert sound engines, digital art and signage, testing iOS apps, and more. Upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core processor, the Mac mini features a more efficient thermal architecture, all-flash storage, a bigger fan, expanded vents, a redesigned power supply, and Apple’s T2 security chip.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!