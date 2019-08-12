Nerf’s Fortnite-branded Elite Dart Blaster drops to $37.50 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Fortnite Elite Dart Blaster for $37.49 shipped. Matched at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. That’s up to 25% off the going rate found at retailers like Kohl’s and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked outside of Prime Day. This blaster comes with a total of twenty darts and can hold ten at once. Dart blasting is motorized, and an acceleration button allows you to toggle the feature on or off. It accepts Nerf Elite darts, allowing you to stock up and share between other Elite blasters. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. This blaster is not the only Fornite x Nerf collaboration, check out our coverage to learn about some of the other models available.

Cut cost by going with the Nerf Strongarm Blaster for $13. Sure, it isn’t inspired by Fortnite, but it holds six darts and features a flip-open rotating barrel. Each dart can launch up to 90 feet, allowing you to practice your long and short range performance.

NERF Fortnite Elite Dart Blaster features:

DART BLASTING FORTNITE BLASTER REPLICA: This AR L blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, capturing the look and colors of the one in the popular video game

MOTORIZED 10 DART BLASTING: Blast 10 darts from this motorized blaster that has an acceleration button to power up the motor (batteries required, not included)

20 DARTS AND 10 DART CLIP: Includes a 10 dart clip and 20 Official Nerf Elite darts

