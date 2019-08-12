TOMS shoes for men and women from just $35 during Nordstrom Rack’s Flash Event

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack is having a TOMS Flash Sale that’s offering select styles for men and women from just $35. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. A standout for men is the casual and stylish Carlo Sneaker. You can find it marked down today for $30, which is $20 off the original rate. Also, TOMS currently has the same style priced at $50. These shoes are a perfect option for back to school and its slip-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze. Best of all, its gray appearance adds a modern touch. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Crocs Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off all sale items with prices from $11.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!