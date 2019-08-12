Start whittling away with Amazon’s #1 new-release 6-inch knife for $15.50

Amazon is offering the Old Timer Splinter Carvin’ 6-inch Folding Whittling Knife for $15.48 Prime shipped. This is a 20% discount from its going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re trying to find a new hobby to learn this fall, why not take up whittling? This #1 new release on Amazon gives you all the tools you need to learn, from a detail blade to a hook and gouge, you’ll be whittling away in no time. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up the Complete Starter Guide to Whittling for $11 Prime shipped, or $10 on Kindle. This gives you 24 easy projects that you can make in a weekend, putting your new investment to use. Also, be sure to pick up this 10-piece set of Walnut Hollow Basswood Whittlers Carving Blocks for $4 Prime shipped, finishing off your whittling adventure.

Old Timer Splinter Carvin’ Whittling Knife features:

DIMENSIONS: 6 inch (15.3 cm) overall length with a blade length of 1.5 inches (3.8 cm) and a weight of 3.9 ounces

DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 65Mn High Carbon Steel with a sawcut handle

DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient size, nail pulls, straight gouge, hook blade, v-scorp, gouge scorp and chisel making it ideal for carving and whittling

SECURE: Have confidence that the blade will not slip with the security of the heat treated back springs

BE PREPARED: Knife features nickel silver bolsters

